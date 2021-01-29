Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Q&A: Leading enviro justice lawyer on Biden's new plan, Title VI and EPA nom Regan

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

President Joe Biden directed his administration in an executive order to prioritize environmental justice by creating a White House interagency council, forming a separate office at the Department of Health and Human Services and considering an office of environmental justice at the Department of Justice.

The order signed Wednesday also creates a government-wide initiative that sets a goal that 40% of the benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. And it mandates the development of a mapping tool that will be used to identify disadvantaged communities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3akk5LP

