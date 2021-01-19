Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Rolling back the rollbacks: Berkeley Law scholar lays out Biden's enviro rules challenges

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

President-elect Joe Biden’ pledge to put renewable energy and environmental justice at the center of his administration’s agenda has fueled expectations of aggressive rollbacks of Trump’s pro-industry energy and environmental policies.

Reuters asked Ted Lamm, a scholar at the Berkeley School of Law who is tracking nearly 200 Trump-era measures on a new online database, “Reversing Environmental Rollbacks,” more about the process.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o148yG

