In BRIEF: 9th Circuit youth climate case ruling "has no bearing" in cities, counties case - attorney

An attorney who represents California local governments seeking to hold major oil companies accountable for climate change has told a federal appeals court that a recent decision by its judges to dismiss another climate-related lawsuit “has no bearing” on their case.

Victor Sher of Sher Edling told the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a letter on Friday that Chevron Corporation’s filing earlier that week citing the court’s January ruling in Juliana v. United States, a case brought by youth activists, was not relevant to his clients’ claims because they seek remedies under state rather than federal law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2On0iRK