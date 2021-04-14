Colorado, groups ask EPA to cut HFC use under new law

Colorado, environmental groups and industry associations petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to phase down, under a new law enacted in December, the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in air conditioning and other applications.

The state and the groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) as well as the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, called on the EPA in five separate petitions to begin restricting, under the December 2020 American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act, the use of HFCs for uses where there are safer alternatives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uPr1sU