IN BRIEF: Enviros sue EPA to compel Denver-area smog pollution plan

An environmental group sued the Environmental Protection Agency in Denver federal court on Thursday, saying it has failed to take steps to protect the city’s residents from excessive ozone pollution.

WildEarth Guardians says the EPA failed its duties under the Clean Air Act (CAA) when it missed a February deadline to determine that Colorado has not submitted a plan to curb ground-level ozone in and around Denver, a step that would have triggered a two-year time limit for the agency to either fully approve a state plan or finalize one itself.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Q8s9IW