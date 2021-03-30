Virginia mine discharges protected by Clean Water Act permit - 4th Circ

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a mining company in Virginia cannot be held liable for violating a federal mining statute with discharges of sulfate and other pollutants from a mine because a permit under the Clean Water Act (CWA) shields the company from liability for those same discharges.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that said claims by environmental groups that the Red River Coal Co Inc violated the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) are barred because while the company’s discharge permit is regulated by the CWA and the SMCRA, the CWA’s shields to polluters from liability for discharges overrides potential liabilities for the same discharges.

