White House appoints members of environmental justice advisory council

The Biden administration on Monday appointed more than two dozen community leaders, professors and lawyers to the newly formed White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council (WHEJAC), saying the braintrust will provide recommendations about issues from racial equity to pollution reduction and climate change.

Among the lawyers who are joining the body, Harvard Law School graduate Nicky Sheats is a “leading figure on the issue of cumulative air impacts,” said Clifford Villa of the University of Mexico School of Law. Sheats was among the architects of a landmark New Jersey law enacted in September that seeks to curb new sources of pollution, including sewage treatment plants, landfills and incinerators that have affected certain communities more than others.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31wPCG7