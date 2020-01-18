IN BRIEF: Massachusetts urges federal court to remand its lawsuit against Exxon

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Friday urged a federal court to remand to state court its lawsuit accusing Exxon Mobil Corp of misleading investors and consumers for decades about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

In a filing that comes a month after Exxon bumped the climate case to Massachusetts federal court, the state’s lawyers accuse Exxon of “mischaracterizing” the complaint as seeking to stop the company from selling fossil fuels rather than enforcing its own consumer protection acts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tkmu7P