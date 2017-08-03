FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 12 hours
U.S. EPA to reject proposal to shift biofuel blending off refiners: sources
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 5:23 PM / in 12 hours

U.S. EPA to reject proposal to shift biofuel blending off refiners: sources

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency has decided to reject a proposal by billionaire investor Carl Icahn to overhaul the U.S. biofuels program in a way that shifts the responsibility for blending fuels away from oil refining companies, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Icahn, a special adviser to President Donald Trump on regulation, had made the proposal with the support of independent oil refiners, that say the obligation to blend fuels costs them millions of dollars. Icahn owns a majority stake in independent refiner CVR Energy.

Politico was first to report the EPA's decision, citing a senior administration official who said it would be announced within two weeks. (Reporting by David Sherpardson, Chris Prentice and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.