EPA draft proposal would lift US biofuel blending mandates slightly in 2021 - sources

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency would lift the amount of biofuels that refiners must blend into their fuel next year to 20.17 billion gallons, from 20.09 billion this year, according to two sources familiar with the details of an agency draft proposal.

The 2021 volumes would include 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels like ethanol and 5.17 billion gallons of advanced biofuels, according to the sources. The draft proposal is currently being reviewed by the White House, they said.

An EPA official did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)