UPDATE 1-U.S. EPA wants '50-state' fix for auto efficiency, seeks biofuel reforms

By Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Tuesday that the agency wanted a “50-state solution” to the nation’s vehicle emissions standards and would also pursue reforms to the country’s biofuel policy.

The comments at a briefing with reporters were among the first by Wheeler on such policy issues since Scott Pruitt resigned as EPA administrator earlier this month in the face of ethics controversies.

The Trump administration is expected as early as Thursday to propose revoking California’s power to set state vehicle emissions rules, a government official briefed on the matter said, setting up what is likely to be a protracted legal battle between the state and Washington.

Wheeler would not comment on whether the EPA would take such action, but said: “We would like to have a 50-state solution to fuel standards.”

“We don’t want to see two standards for the country,” he added.

Such a move would come as the EPA opens the door to weakening Obama-era standards on vehicle emissions. Those standards called for roughly doubling by 2025 the average fuel efficiency of new vehicles sold in the United States to about 50 miles (80 km) per gallon - something the Trump administration has called too onerous for the auto industry but which proponents said could help spur innovation in clean technologies.

On biofuels, Wheeler said the agency would continue to pursue reforms to the Renewable Fuel Standard that his predecessor sought, including expanding the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline blends to help corn growers, and providing blending credits for ethanol exports to help the oil industry.

He added that the agency could also look at requiring some refiners to blend more ethanol to compensate for volumes lost under an EPA waiver program for small refiners. Reallocating the volumes would be a concession to the corn industry, which has said the waiver program undermines demand for corn-based ethanol.

But Wheeler said any of those changes would need to come as a package deal, and would not be adopted piecemeal.

“When everyone is complaining about the program, we need to look at ways to change the program,” he said.