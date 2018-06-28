FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 28, 2018 / 9:46 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Democratic attorneys general back lawsuit over EPA science boards

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy blocking scientists who receive funds from the agency from serving on its advisory boards is “deeply troubling” and will hurt EPA research, nine Democratic state attorneys general told a federal court.

In an amicus brief filed on Wednesday in Washington D.C. federal court, the attorneys general said the policy will exclude top-notch academic scientists from boards while leaving industry-affiliated members on them. The directive has already caused “dozens of uniquely qualified scientists to be removed from their posts,” a change that is “broadly detrimental to EPA’s work,” they said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tD8va3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.