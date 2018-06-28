Democratic attorneys general back lawsuit over EPA science boards

A new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy blocking scientists who receive funds from the agency from serving on its advisory boards is “deeply troubling” and will hurt EPA research, nine Democratic state attorneys general told a federal court.

In an amicus brief filed on Wednesday in Washington D.C. federal court, the attorneys general said the policy will exclude top-notch academic scientists from boards while leaving industry-affiliated members on them. The directive has already caused “dozens of uniquely qualified scientists to be removed from their posts,” a change that is “broadly detrimental to EPA’s work,” they said.

