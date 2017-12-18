EPA asks for public input on possible Clean Power Plan replacement

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday issued a notice that it wants public input for a possible replacement of Obama-era regulations on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants that the agency is repealing.

The agency issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, kicking off a 60-day comment period on “specific topics for the Agency to consider in developing any subsequent proposed rule,” according to an EPA release. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Chris Reese)