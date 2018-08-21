FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Trump administration proposes rolling back Obama's Clean Power Plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Environmental, not Environment, Protection Agency in 2nd paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed replacing the Clean Power Plan, the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s regulatory efforts to combat climate change.

The proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency, which was published in the Federal Register, is now open for a public comment period. A final EPA rule is expected later this year. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)

