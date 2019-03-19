Westlaw News
Groups seek early win in lawsuit over Okla. coal ash permit program

Dena Aubin

Three environmental groups have asked a federal court in Washington, D.C. to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a state-run coal ash permit program in Oklahoma, saying it will not meet changing federal rules.

In a motion on Friday in Washington D.C. federal court, Waterkeeper Alliance and two other groups said Oklahoma’s program will allow impoundments full of toxic coal ash to receive permits that never expire, effectively letting them ignore updates in federal rules.

