Groups sue EPA over air pollution from coke ovens

Several environmental groups have filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in San Francisco federal court, alleging that it is not properly regulating industrial coke ovens that they say emit known carcinogens.

Filed on Monday, the lawsuit accuses the EPA of failing to protect communities across the country exposed to pollution from coke ovens, which heat coal at high temperatures to create coke, a fuel used in steel-making. If the ovens are not properly sealed, toxic emissions can escape when coal is added to the ovens or coke is removed, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZcvS8B