Judge tosses advocacy group's lawsuit over EPA science panels

A federal judge has rejected a challenge to a new Environmental Protection Agency policy that bans persons receiving EPA grants from serving on its science panels, marking the second time this year a judge has ruled for the agency in lawsuits over the policy.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit by the Natural Resources Defense Council, saying it did not have standing to sue because it did not show that it was injured by the new rules.

