April 6, 2018

64 Democratic lawmakers urge Trump to dismiss EPA chief Pruitt

Reuters Staff

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday urged President Donald Trump in a letter to ask embattled Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to resign.

Reps. Don Beyer and David Cicilline led 64 House Democrats in calling for Pruitt’s dismissal. The letter said he behaved unethically in renting a room from the wife of an energy lobbyist, wasted taxpayer money, and had taken numerous actions that contravened the EPA’s mission, including a trip to Morocco to promote U.S. exports of natural gas. Three Republicans in the 435-member House have called for Pruitt to resign. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Chang)

