FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 18, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

EPA chief says agency can expand ethanol sales without Congress

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Thursday the agency has the authority to allow sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline year-round without an act of Congress.

President Donald Trump announced last week that he was directing the EPA to lift a summer ban on sales of so-called E15, in a move cheered by the corn lobby but opposed by the oil industry which threatened to sue to block it.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.