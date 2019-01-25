EPA to finish E15 gasoline rule before summer, despite shutdown delay -Wehrum

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum said on Friday that the agency will complete its proposal to expand sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline in time for summer, despite delays from the partial government shutdown.

“We’ll still get the E15 rule in time,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a public event in Washington, referring to the name for gasoline containing 15 percent corn-based ethanol. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Diane Craft)