FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sierra Club sues EPA over delay in formaldehyde rule compliance
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
New York attack suspect followed Islamic State plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 1, 2017 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sierra Club sues EPA over delay in formaldehyde rule compliance

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Sierra Club and a Louisiana nonprofit for low-income families have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of acting capriciously in delaying the implementation of new rules on formaldehyde emissions from wood products.

Filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by the Sierra Club and A Community Voice - Louisiana, the lawsuit asked the court to set aside the delay and require compliance by the previous deadline of Dec. 12 this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4P5yL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.