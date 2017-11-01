Sierra Club sues EPA over delay in formaldehyde rule compliance

The Sierra Club and a Louisiana nonprofit for low-income families have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of acting capriciously in delaying the implementation of new rules on formaldehyde emissions from wood products.

Filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by the Sierra Club and A Community Voice - Louisiana, the lawsuit asked the court to set aside the delay and require compliance by the previous deadline of Dec. 12 this year.

