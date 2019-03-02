U.S. must face lawsuit by states, Navajos over Colorado mine spill - ruling

The U.S. government must face lawsuits by New Mexico, Utah and the Navajo Nation alleging that its negligence led to a toxic waste spill in 2015 at Colorado’s abandoned Gold King mine where a government contractor was doing environmental work.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge William Johnson in Albuquerque, New Mexico rejected arguments by the U.S. government and the Environmental Protection Agency that sovereign immunity protected them from the plaintiffs’ lawsuits.

