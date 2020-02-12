Court overturns EPA ban of some scientists from its advisory boards

A Manhattan federal judge has overturned a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency directive that barred certain scientists from serving on its independent advisory boards, siding with an environmental group in calling the move “arbitrary and capricious.”

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote handed the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) a win on Monday with a ruling that found the directive by then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

