Court tosses health groups' lawsuit over EPA advisory boards

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has tossed a lawsuit by public health groups challenging a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency policy that bans EPA grant recipients from serving on the agency’s advisory committees.

The groups had accused the EPA of purging qualified experts who received EPA grants from committees and replacing them with more pro-industry members, but U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Tuesday said the groups have not shown that a federal law was violated or that unqualified scientists were named to boards.

