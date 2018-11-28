Enviro group cites dying shellfish, sues EPA over Oregon coastal water acidity

The environmental advocacy group Center for Biological Diversity has sued the Environmental Protection Agency in Portland federal court accusing it of failing to protect Oregon’s coastal waters from the acidity blamed for killing shellfish.

Filed on Monday, the lawsuit said oysters and other marine life are perishing as the Pacific Ocean absorbs more carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels, causing waters to become more acidic. The complaint accuses the EPA of violating the U.S. Clean Water Act by failing to identify coastline waters impaired by acidity as required by the act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BFeT4S