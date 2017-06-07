Environmental groups sue EPA over California ozone pollution

Two California environmental groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency alleging that it failed to enforce Clean Air Act requirements for addressing ozone pollution in some of California's most populous counties.

Filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health, the lawsuit said the EPA failed to require that Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties and the Sacramento metropolitan area submit complete plans for cleaning up ozone pollution.

