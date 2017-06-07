FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Environmental groups sue EPA over California ozone pollution
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 2 months ago

Environmental groups sue EPA over California ozone pollution

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two California environmental groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency alleging that it failed to enforce Clean Air Act requirements for addressing ozone pollution in some of California's most populous counties.

Filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health, the lawsuit said the EPA failed to require that Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties and the Sacramento metropolitan area submit complete plans for cleaning up ozone pollution.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sgruYA

