Judge tosses lawsuit alleging lax record-keeping at EPA during Pruitt tenure

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has dismissed a lawsuit by two watchdog groups accusing the Environmental Protection Agency’s former administrator Scott Pruitt of setting up an informal system to avoid written records of agency business.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Thursday said the lawsuit is moot because the EPA has corrected its allegedly defective records-keeping policy under a new director, doing voluntarily what the watchdog groups’ complaint was seeking.

