Groups sue EPA, allege failure to act on smog standards

Two environmental groups have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, saying it has left weak pollution standards in place for 12 communities across the country with dangerous levels of ozone, including Dallas, Chicago and New York.

The lawsuit said the EPA failed its duties under the U.S. Clean Air Act, which requires it to designate communities that do not meet ozone standards, the first step in putting in place more effective pollution controls. It was filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity.

