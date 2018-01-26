FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2018 / 12:42 AM / in 2 hours

1st Circuit declines to revive stormwater lawsuits against EPA

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to revive two lawsuits by the Conservation Law Foundation accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of failing to enforce stormwater pollution regulations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the foundation’s arguments that the EPA has a duty to require stormwater permits from businesses allegedly polluting bodies of water in both states.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Bt0Tb6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.