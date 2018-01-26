1st Circuit declines to revive stormwater lawsuits against EPA

A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to revive two lawsuits by the Conservation Law Foundation accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of failing to enforce stormwater pollution regulations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the foundation’s arguments that the EPA has a duty to require stormwater permits from businesses allegedly polluting bodies of water in both states.

