EPA got hazardous waste-transfer rule right this time, DC Circuit says

In a win for the Environmental Protection Agency and industry groups led by the American Petroleum Institute, a federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a 2018 rule that eases the regulatory burden on companies that pay to have solid hazardous waste hauled away instead of discarding it themselves.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected claims by the Sierra Club, the Clean Air Council and six other environmental groups represented by Earthjustice, which argued that the 2018 rule drew an arbitrary distinction between hazardous substances depending on whether they were “discarded” or “transferred” for recycling or reclamation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LxgO0D