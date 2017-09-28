Groups seek EPA records on delay of power plant wastewater rule

Environmental groups including the Waterkeeper Alliance and Sierra Club have sued the Environmental Protection Agency, seeking records about the agency’s delay of wastewater treatment rules for power plants issued during the Obama administration.

In a complaint filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the groups said the EPA has withheld records the groups requested in April, violating the U.S. Freedom of Information Act’s requirement to promptly make records available on request.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fUBaAs