EPA has received DOE input for 2018 small refinery waivers -sources

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The Department of Energy has given the Environmental Protection Agency its scoring results for the 40 outstanding 2018 applications made by small refineries for waivers from U.S. biofuel laws, four sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The recommendations from the Energy Department are a crucial step in the EPA’s process for weighing the exemption requests, which can save refineries millions of dollars in regulatory costs and have become the center of a bitter dispute between the rival oil and corn industries. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)