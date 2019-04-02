U.S. EPA chief says waiting for DOE input to rule on 2018 small refinery waivers

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is waiting to receive input from Department of Energy (DOE) to process applications for small refinery waivers from the U.S. biofuel laws for 2018, the agency’s administrator Andrew Wheeler said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a hearing at House Appropriations Committee, Wheeler said he expected to receive the DOE input in the next couple of days and promised to then process the applications ‘on a timely basis’.