U.S. EPA expected to grant 30 small refinery waivers on Friday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce its 2018 small refinery waiver decisions on Friday, two sources told Reuters, and is seen granting 30 exemptions from the nation’s biofuel laws out of the 38 pending petitions.

The small refinery exemption program has emerged as a battlefield between the rivaling oil and corn industries as the Trump administration had come under intense criticism for granting too many waivers. The decisions have been awaited for months by both industries.