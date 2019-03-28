U.S. EPA likely to release decisions on 2018 small refinery waivers in April -sources

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is likely to release its decisions on applications for small refinery waivers from the U.S. biofuel laws for 2018 in April, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

There are a total of 39 petitions pending for 2018.

The RFS requires refiners to blend certain volumes of biofuels like ethanol each year or purchase blending credits from those that do. But small facilities with a capacity of less than 75,000 barrels per day that can prove compliance would cause them significant financial strain can seek exemptions.