U.S. EPA revives provision that could name oil refiners applying for biofuel waivers

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took the first step on Friday to revive part of a rule that could, if finalized, reveal the names of oil refineries which applied for exemptions from the nation’s biofuel laws.

The move is seen as a win for the corn industry, which has criticized the waiver program due to its lack of transparency. The EPA only in 2017 first began releasing the number of waiver petitions it has received and granted.

Refiners are required to blend biofuels into the nation’s gasoline pool, but small operations can apply for exemptions. The Trump administration made extensive use of such waivers in the last two years, saving refiners money but angering the corn lobby, particularly after major companies like Exxon Mobil Corp received exemptions for certain facilities. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)