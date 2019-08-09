Apparel & Accessories
August 9, 2019

Small fuel retailers sue Trump EPA over E15 gasoline rule -filing

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A group representing the country’s small fuel retailers has filed a lawsuit this week against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its rule lifting a ban on the year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline, a court filing showed on Friday.

The rule, allowing U.S. petrol stations to sell blends year-round containing up to 15 percent corn-based ethanol, called E15, was seen as a win for the U.S. farm lobby, which has argued the restrictions on E15 hurt growers by limiting demand for corn-based fuel. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by G Crosse)

