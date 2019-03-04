U.S. EPA sends proposed rule for higher ethanol-blend gasoline to White House

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday said it had sent a draft of its proposed rule allowing year-round sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline to the White House Office of Budget for final review.

The rule expanding sales of so-called E15 was promised by President Donald Trump late last year as a way to help corn farmers, but also includes measures sought by the oil industry to curb biofuel credit market speculation.

“We hope to expeditiously propose and finalize the rule consistent with the President’s direction,” EPA spokesman Mike Abboud said in an email to Reuters. Following the interagency process, the rule will be put out for public comment before being finalized.

The EPA hopes to finalize the rule by June 1 before the peak summer driving season. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)