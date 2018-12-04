President Trump is building a new liberal order, says Pompeo

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking a new world order upheld by American leadership and democracy, his secretary of state told diplomats at an event in Brussels on Tuesday, blaming Iran and China for creating instability in the world.

“In the finest traditions of our great democracy, we are rallying the noble nations to build a new liberal order that prevents war and achieves greater prosperity,” Mike Pompeo said in a foreign policy speech.