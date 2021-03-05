Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

U.S., EU agreed on four-month pause on tariffs: Bloomberg

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to a four-month pause on tariffs, Bloomberg News reported Friday, one day after Washington and the United Kingdom also announced a fourth-month period to negotiate a trade settlement.

The White House and the office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Reporting by Trevor HUnnicutt, writing by Susan Heavey

