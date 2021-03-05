U.S., EU agreed on four-month pause on tariffs: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2012 Ryder Cup - The Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois, United States of America - 27/9/12 General view of USA and Europe flags during the opening ceremony Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Paul Childs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union have agreed to a four-month pause on tariffs, Bloomberg News reported Friday, one day after Washington and the United Kingdom also announced a fourth-month period to negotiate a trade settlement.

The White House and the office of the United States Trade Representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.