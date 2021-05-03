Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. News

Airlines refer 1,300 unruly passengers to U.S. FAA: agency

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A passenger waits for his flight at an empty terminal in Reagan International Airport as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that airlines have referred approximately 1,300 unruly-passenger reports since February and the agency has identified potential violations in about 260 cases.

In March, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he would indefinitely extend a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, after numerous reported incidents -- many of which involved passengers not wearing masks as required on airplanes.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

