Airlines refer 1,300 unruly passengers to U.S. FAA: agency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday that airlines have referred approximately 1,300 unruly-passenger reports since February and the agency has identified potential violations in about 260 cases.

In March, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he would indefinitely extend a “zero tolerance policy” on unruly air passengers first imposed in January, after numerous reported incidents -- many of which involved passengers not wearing masks as required on airplanes.