U.S. FAA's top safety official stepping down effective June 30

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) top safety official said Wednesday he will step down effective June 30.

Ali Bahrami, the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety since July 2017, had faced criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and family members of those killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane’s 20-month grounding that was lifted in November. Officials said it was Bahrami’s decision to leave the agency. (Reporting by David Shepardson)