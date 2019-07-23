UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate advances former Delta exec as FAA nominee

(New throughout, updates with vote)

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to advance the nomination for head of the Federal Aviation Administration of a former airline executive whose handling of a whistleblower case has come under criticism from Democrats.

Safety concerns are an issue at the FAA, which is grappling with a review of Boeing Co’s grounded 737 MAX in the wake of two crashes that killed 346 in October and March and broader questions about how it certifies aircraft and whether it delegates too much authority to manufacturers.

The Senate voted 52 to 45 on former Delta Air Lines executive Stephen Dickson’s nomination. The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed chief for more than 18 months.

The Senate can now proceed to a final vote on Dickson’s nomination, expected later this week.

This month, the Senate Commerce Committee voted 14 to 12 along party lines to approve the nomination.

Senator Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the panel, brought up the issue of Delta’s treatment during Dickson’s tenure of a whistleblower pilot who raised concerns about pilot training on the A-330 when it came to automation and ensuring that pilots were getting enough rest time.

“He is not the right person for the safety culture that we need at the FAA,” Cantwell said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, a Republican, said the panel spent two months “reviewing any and all information” about the issue. Dickson was never accused of retaliating against any whistleblower, Wicker added.

U.S. President Donald Trump in March said he would nominate Dickson to run the 45,000-employee agency, which oversees U.S. airspace. Dickson left Delta in October after 27 years.

The FAA, which has been run by an acting chief Dan Elwell since January 2018, faces mounting questions from federal prosecutors, lawmakers and the Transportation Department’s inspector general over its certification of the 737 MAX.

Elwell needs a waiver from Congress to remain in his job because both he and Dickson are former U.S. military officers.

Dickson’s nomination had been in the works for months before the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The FAA is also dealing with such issues as how to integrate drones into the nation’s airspace, modernizing air traffic control and addressing other regulatory issues including setting minimum rest periods for airline flight attendants. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)