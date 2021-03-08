U.S. lawmakers ask Facebook for details on advertising practices

FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 23 U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg for answers on the social media site’s advertising practices over targeted ads for gun accessories and protective equipment.

The lawmakers, led by House Energy Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone, cited reports the ads were shown “next to content that amplified election misinformation” and news about the Capitol siege after January 6. “Targeting ads in this way is dangerous and has the potential to encourage acts of violence,” the lawmakers wrote. Facebook did not immediately comment.