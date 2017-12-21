FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 21, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 2 days ago

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac receive $3 billion capital cushion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The housing regulator overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac has reinstated a $3 billion capital cushion for the housing enterprises, citing the imminent tax overhaul.

The Treasury Department and Federal Housing Finance Agency also said the enterprises likely will need additional government funds, as approved tax legislation could lead to a write-down of deferred tax assets the two currently hold. The $3 billion cushion is expected to cover “ordinary income fluctuations,” according to the FHFA. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.