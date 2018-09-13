Trump says Democrats stalling farm bill, work requirement a must

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Democratic lawmakers on Thursday of stalling major farm legislation and said the work requirements in the bill were imperative.

“Senator Debbie Stabenow and the Democrats are totally against approving the Farm Bill. They are fighting tooth and nail to not allow our Great Farmers to get what they so richly deserve. Work requirements are imperative and the Dems are a NO. Not good!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by James Dalgleish)