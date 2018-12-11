UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers agree on farm bill, aiming for vote this week

(Updates with details, quotes)

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers have reached an agreement on a farm bill that drops a proposal to tighten food stamp restrictions backed by President Donald Trump and offers some financial certainty to farmers suffering from the U.S. trade war with China.

Congressional leaders are looking for both chambers to vote on the measure this week, according to staffers.

The agreement between Republicans and Democrats on the crucial piece of legislation caps a bitter, months-long debate. Programs covered by the bill include crop subsidies and support to growers seeking access to export markets.

The final text shows Republicans in the lame duck Congress had to walk back from some demands, the biggest being the Trump-backed proposal to impose stricter requirements for recipients of food stamps.

The debate had delayed the legislation beyond the most recent version’s expiration in September, and was finalized only after Democrats won a majority in the House of Representatives in elections in November.

Food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a voucher-type free food program used by more than 40 million Americans, or about 12 percent of the total U.S. population.

The move to tighten eligibility failed to garner enough support in the Senate, and Trump blamed Democrats opposed to the tighter restrictions for stalling the bill.

“It was certainly a compromise,” a staffer at the House Agricultural Committee said. “We’ve had significant differences in virtually every title and had robust debate about them.”

But Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said last week USDA was looking to introduce a rule that could make it more difficult to waive work requirement for some recipients, which would please Republicans.

SUBSIDIES FOR COUSINS, NEPHEWS AND NIECES

The passage of the bill is essential for farmers, a key Trump constituency, who have been struggling with U.S. trade wars. China, normally the top buyer of U.S. farm produce, has largely been absent from the market after the imposition of tariffs.

The bill will extend eligibility for crop subsidies to nephews, nieces and cousins of a farmer, which is likely to escalate criticism that the definition of who qualifies for funds is too broad.

Powerful Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from farm state Iowa said on a conference call he will vote against the bill because of the extension to other family members.

At the moment, a farmer’s immediate family can be eligible for crop subsidies of up to $125,000 per person, based on “active engagement.” Opponents say the language is vague and could apply to people who do not even live on the farm and only carry out management roles.

A congressional staffer defended the move. “Farming looks a lot different nowadays than it did 50 years ago. Most family farmers are not spending every day on a tractor,” he said, adding that making more family members eligible could help attract younger generations to farming.

The administration has been criticized because a portion, albeit small, of the farm aid designed to offset losses by farmers from the imposition of tariffs ended up with people living in cities who spend little time at a farm.

The final compromise measure, which was out late Monday, could move to the House floor for a vote as early as Wednesday, potentially followed by a vote at the Senate on Thursday, staffers said.

The bill would then go to Trump for his signature. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jeffrey Benkoe)