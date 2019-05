WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. banking regulator on Wednesday said it was eyeing trouble in the farm sector and that some banks were reporting a deterioration in the quality of their agricultural loans.

“We continue to monitor challenges in the agricultural sector associated with low commodity prices and farm incomes,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a prepared statement to be read by officials at a press briefing. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)