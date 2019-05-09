FCC set to vote to deny China Mobile bid to operate in U.S.

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote Thursday to deny China Mobile Ltd’s bid to provide U.S. telecommunications services, citing security risks.

China Mobile sought approval in 2011 to provide services for phone calls between the United States and other countries. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said Thursday the United States should also take “additional action” and investigate whether to revoke similar prior approvals for other Chinese-owned carriers including China Unicom and China Telecom Corp to operate in the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)