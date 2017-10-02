U.S. Senate confirms FCC chairman to new five-year term

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed on Monday Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to serve another five-year term on the telecommunications regulatory panel. Pai won confirmation 52-41 over objections from Democrats, who criticized him for moving to dismantle Obama-era internet access rules and taking other steps to deregulate U.S. telecommunications rules but Republicans praised for taking steps to boost rural internet service. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)